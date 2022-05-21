WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund (NYSEARCA:WDNA) Shares Up 1.7%

WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund (NYSEARCA:WDNA – Get Rating) shot up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.40 and last traded at $17.40. 217 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 2,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.10.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 38,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 5,767 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 7,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

