WisdomTree Modern Tech Platforms Fund (NYSEARCA:PLAT) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of WisdomTree Modern Tech Platforms Fund (NYSEARCA:PLAT – Get Rating) dropped 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.21 and last traded at $27.70. Approximately 1,923 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 3,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.82.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.51.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Modern Tech Platforms Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Modern Tech Platforms Fund by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Modern Tech Platforms Fund by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Modern Tech Platforms Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,115,000. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Modern Tech Platforms Fund by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 42,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period.

