Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.50-$2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.77 billion-$2.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.80 billion.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WWW. UBS Group decreased their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.70.

NYSE:WWW traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.69. 979,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,479. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.89 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Wolverine World Wide has a 1 year low of $16.65 and a 1 year high of $38.07.

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $635.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.07 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.11%.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa sold 4,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $105,431.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brendan Hoffman purchased 5,000 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.65 per share, with a total value of $108,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,550,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $283,130,000 after buying an additional 46,073 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,388,933 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $211,815,000 after buying an additional 381,825 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,822,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,963,000 after buying an additional 93,276 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,953,673 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,076,000 after purchasing an additional 26,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,215,356 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,419,000 after purchasing an additional 71,782 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

