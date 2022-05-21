Wolves of Wall Street (WOWS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $3,539.00

Wolves of Wall Street (WOWS) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. One Wolves of Wall Street coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.70 or 0.00033060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wolves of Wall Street has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar. Wolves of Wall Street has a total market capitalization of $89,324.10 and $3,539.00 worth of Wolves of Wall Street was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,337.36 or 0.99991222 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003406 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003409 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002194 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001705 BTC.

About Wolves of Wall Street

Wolves of Wall Street (CRYPTO:WOWS) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2021. Wolves of Wall Street’s total supply is 26,425 coins and its circulating supply is 9,209 coins. Wolves of Wall Street’s official Twitter account is @WolvesWallst

According to CryptoCompare, “Wolves of Wall Street is a DeFi project expanding the use & value of NFTs as a CRYPTOFOLIO with implemented yield earning protocols, allocated assets, rewards & earn returns through gamification. “

Wolves of Wall Street Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wolves of Wall Street directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wolves of Wall Street should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wolves of Wall Street using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

