Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) Price Reaches $162.36 on Major Exchanges

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can currently be purchased for approximately $162.36 or 0.00554222 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market capitalization of $311,896.90 and approximately $162.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded up 3.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,251.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,432.88 or 0.08304636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003410 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001785 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 226.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $149.30 or 0.00509650 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00033507 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,466.61 or 1.79094874 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008856 BTC.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Profile

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties is www.wrappered.com

Buying and Selling Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

