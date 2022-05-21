WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $186.18.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on WSP Global from C$200.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Desjardins reduced their price target on WSP Global from C$192.00 to C$177.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on WSP Global from C$201.00 to C$197.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on WSP Global from C$186.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on WSP Global from C$190.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

WSPOF stock traded down $2.70 on Friday, reaching $105.93. The company had a trading volume of 140 shares, compared to its average volume of 922. WSP Global has a 1 year low of $101.74 and a 1 year high of $149.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.24 and its 200 day moving average is $131.11.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

