XeniosCoin (XNC) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3,367.00

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 21st. XeniosCoin has a market capitalization of $41.87 million and approximately $3,367.00 worth of XeniosCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XeniosCoin coin can now be bought for $0.55 or 0.00001860 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, XeniosCoin has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.04 or 0.00237280 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00016698 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001958 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003109 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00006057 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000820 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 81.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000705 BTC.

XeniosCoin Profile

XNC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 28th, 2016. XeniosCoin’s total supply is 100,413,374 coins and its circulating supply is 76,274,958 coins. XeniosCoin’s official website is xenioscoin.com . XeniosCoin’s official Twitter account is @Xencoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Xenios Coin (XNC) is designed to be a digital currency with real use. Starting with the support of the Hellenic Blockchain Association, it will be used as the official currency for yearly member subscriptions to the association. “

XeniosCoin Coin Trading

