XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Acquired by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,222 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in XPeng were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in XPeng during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in XPeng during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in XPeng by 213.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in XPeng in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in XPeng in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. 27.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on XPEV. HSBC began coverage on XPeng in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on XPeng from $92.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on XPeng from $71.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. CLSA initiated coverage on XPeng in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.91.

XPeng stock opened at $23.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of -25.57 and a beta of 5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.71. XPeng Inc. has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $56.45.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 12.83% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that XPeng Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

