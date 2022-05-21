YAM V3 Price Tops $0.21 on Major Exchanges (YAM)

YAM V3 (YAM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. One YAM V3 coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000730 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. YAM V3 has a total market cap of $3.01 million and approximately $48,165.00 worth of YAM V3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, YAM V3 has traded 47.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get YAM V3 alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,324.41 or 0.99988956 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003407 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003410 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002196 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001705 BTC.

About YAM V3

YAM V3 (YAM) is a coin. Its launch date was August 11th, 2020. YAM V3’s total supply is 14,628,282 coins and its circulating supply is 14,035,218 coins. YAM V3’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance . YAM V3’s official message board is medium.com/@yamfinance . The official website for YAM V3 is yam.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

YAM V3 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YAM V3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YAM V3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YAM V3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YAM V3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.