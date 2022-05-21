Ycash (YEC) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.22 Million

Ycash (YEC) traded up 25% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. During the last week, Ycash has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ycash has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $215.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ycash coin can now be bought for about $0.0981 or 0.00000336 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ycash alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.94 or 0.00359173 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00063828 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00069249 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00005899 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000562 BTC.

About Ycash

Ycash is a coin. Its launch date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 12,457,331 coins. The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Buying and Selling Ycash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ycash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ycash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.