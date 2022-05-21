Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Trading 41.1% Higher This Week (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 21st. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000457 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded up 41.1% against the dollar. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.63 million and approximately $40,894.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s genesis date was January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 86,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 19,618,996 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

Buying and Selling Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

