Yield Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $250,750.53 (YIELD)

Yield Protocol (YIELD) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 20th. One Yield Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Yield Protocol has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. Yield Protocol has a market capitalization of $250,750.53 and approximately $7,151.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Yield Protocol alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,251.71 or 0.99990334 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003419 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003419 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002178 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001709 BTC.

About Yield Protocol

Yield Protocol (YIELD) is a coin. Its launch date was March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

Yield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Yield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.