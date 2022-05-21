Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 26th

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.57 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th.

Yum! Brands has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Yum! Brands has a payout ratio of 42.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Yum! Brands to earn $5.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.3%.

YUM opened at $111.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.68. Yum! Brands has a 12 month low of $108.54 and a 12 month high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 16.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 198.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 775 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

