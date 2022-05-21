YUMMY (YUMMY) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $166,376.00

YUMMY (YUMMY) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. YUMMY has a market capitalization of $2.06 million and approximately $166,376.00 worth of YUMMY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YUMMY coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, YUMMY has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get YUMMY alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,251.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,432.88 or 0.08304636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003410 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001785 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 226.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.30 or 0.00509650 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00033507 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,466.61 or 1.79094874 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008856 BTC.

About YUMMY

YUMMY’s total supply is 445,577,510,906 coins and its circulating supply is 367,302,685,640 coins. YUMMY’s official Twitter account is @yummycrypto

Buying and Selling YUMMY

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUMMY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YUMMY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YUMMY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YUMMY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YUMMY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.