Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) to Post -$0.70 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) will post ($0.70) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.63) and the lowest is ($0.77). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment posted earnings of ($0.79) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to $0.69. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.54) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment.

Get Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment alerts:

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $35.97 million for the quarter. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 57.35% and a negative net margin of 47.52%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CSSE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $38.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim started coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,043,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,341,000 after acquiring an additional 38,723 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 983,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,492,000 after acquiring an additional 214,729 shares in the last quarter. Islet Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 638,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,609,000 after acquiring an additional 184,233 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 553,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after acquiring an additional 22,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 459.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 220,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after acquiring an additional 181,219 shares in the last quarter. 37.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSSE stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $6.27. 184,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,902. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.38. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a one year low of $4.35 and a one year high of $47.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.30.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (CSSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.