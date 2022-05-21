Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.15 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Coty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.14 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.18 billion. Coty reported sales of $1.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Coty will report full-year sales of $5.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.27 billion to $5.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.36 billion to $5.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Coty.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Coty had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.05.

Coty stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.27. 8,515,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,059,783. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.80 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Coty has a 12-month low of $5.97 and a 12-month high of $11.12.

In related news, CEO Sue Nabi purchased 4,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $38,288.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Beatrice Ballini purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.87 per share, with a total value of $55,090.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 137,692 shares of company stock valued at $935,907 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coty during the third quarter worth $287,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Coty during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Coty during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coty during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coty during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 37.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

