Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Curis’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Curis reported earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Curis will report full year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.67). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.22). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Curis.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Curis had a negative return on equity of 54.04% and a negative net margin of 490.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRIS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Curis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James cut Curis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Curis from $12.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Curis from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRIS remained flat at $$0.79 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,444,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,288. Curis has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.60. The company has a market capitalization of $72.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 3.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.27.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRIS. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Curis by 21.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Curis by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Curis during the 3rd quarter worth about $268,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Curis by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP increased its stake in shares of Curis by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 9,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation.

