Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Encompass Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.07. Encompass Health reported earnings per share of $1.17 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Encompass Health will report full-year earnings of $4.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.19. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $4.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Encompass Health.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Encompass Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Encompass Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.89.

Shares of EHC opened at $64.61 on Wednesday. Encompass Health has a twelve month low of $56.31 and a twelve month high of $87.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.64%.

In other news, Director Kevin J. O’connor purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.48 per share, with a total value of $66,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,425.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

About Encompass Health (Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Encompass Health (EHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.