Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $394.33 Million

Equities analysts expect Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) to post $394.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Old National Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $401.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $382.80 million. Old National Bancorp posted sales of $204.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Old National Bancorp.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 17.40%. The firm had revenue of $291.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis.

ONB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens upgraded Old National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.80.

In related news, CEO James C. Ryan III bought 6,550 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.24 per share, with a total value of $99,822.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 124,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,899,117.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mark G. Sander bought 7,000 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.31 per share, for a total transaction of $107,170.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 387,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,933,604.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 24,720 shares of company stock worth $377,713 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 27.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,533,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,119,000 after purchasing an additional 327,003 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $2,550,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 338.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 35,772 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $780,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 675.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 27,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 23,564 shares in the last quarter. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Old National Bancorp stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $15.29. 2,592,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,417,476. Old National Bancorp has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $20.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.01 and a 200 day moving average of $17.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.90%.

About Old National Bancorp (Get Rating)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Old National Bancorp (ONB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.