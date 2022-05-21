Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Paycor HCM’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.06. Paycor HCM reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paycor HCM will report full-year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Paycor HCM.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.64 million. Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 31.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

PYCR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Paycor HCM in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.93% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM stock opened at $24.02 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.73. Paycor HCM has a 12 month low of $20.14 and a 12 month high of $39.71.

Paycor HCM, Inc provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Core HCM and Payroll, a calculation engine that enables real-time changes in payroll processing; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution; and Employee Engagement, a solution with interactive learning tools and AI-powered surveys.

