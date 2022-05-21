Zacks: Analysts Anticipate RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:RVLP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:RVLP – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for RVL Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. RVL Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that RVL Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.22). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover RVL Pharmaceuticals.

RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). RVL Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 163.45% and a negative return on equity of 100.83%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RVLP shares. Barclays started coverage on RVL Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RVL Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:RVLP remained flat at $$1.38 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,417. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $115.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. RVL Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $4.85.

RVL Pharmaceuticals plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products that target markets with underserved patient populations in the ocular and medical aesthetics therapeutic areas in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary. The company is commercializing Upneeq (RVL-1201), an oxymetazoline hydrochloride ophthalmic solution, for the treatment of acquired blepharoptosis, or low-lying eyelid in adults.

