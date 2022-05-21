Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) to Post -$0.35 EPS

Brokerages expect Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.31) and the lowest is ($0.41). Sangamo Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.33) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.41) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($1.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.04) to ($0.65). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sangamo Therapeutics.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.02. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.17% and a negative net margin of 156.53%. The firm had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SGMO. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sangamo Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Sangamo Therapeutics stock opened at $4.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.52. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $12.83.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 51.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 12,495 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 154,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 10,592 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $488,000. Delphia USA Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 44.5% during the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 20,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,457 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $455,000. Institutional investors own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

