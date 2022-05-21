Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Will Announce Earnings of $2.27 Per Share

Equities analysts expect SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.27 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for SM Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.84. SM Energy reported earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22,600%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SM Energy will report full year earnings of $8.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.73 to $10.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $10.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $12.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SM Energy.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.09). SM Energy had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $859.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SM shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on SM Energy from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays raised their price target on SM Energy from $23.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on SM Energy from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on SM Energy from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.56.

Shares of SM Energy stock opened at $37.56 on Wednesday. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $14.79 and a 1 year high of $43.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.76%.

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $1,218,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 6,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $284,659.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 110,333 shares of company stock valued at $4,511,905. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the first quarter worth about $112,000. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

