Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $757.09 Million

Brokerages expect Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) to post $757.09 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Take-Two Interactive Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $834.70 million and the lowest is $715.00 million. Take-Two Interactive Software reported sales of $711.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will report full-year sales of $3.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.00 billion to $8.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Take-Two Interactive Software.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $845.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.62 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $229.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO traded down $3.64 on Monday, hitting $116.12. 19,700,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,290,025. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.21. Take-Two Interactive Software has a one year low of $101.85 and a one year high of $195.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.77.

In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total transaction of $21,124,992.72. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 437,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,594,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 140.5% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.