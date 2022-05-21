Zacks: Analysts Expect AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.32) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for AtriCure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.28). AtriCure reported earnings per share of ($0.36) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AtriCure will report full year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($1.02). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.72). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AtriCure.

Get AtriCure alerts:

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 17.93%. The business had revenue of $74.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on AtriCure from $79.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded AtriCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.13.

In other news, insider Tonya Austin sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $112,698.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,520 shares of company stock valued at $362,135. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in AtriCure by 51.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,404 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 11,703 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in AtriCure by 0.4% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 528,858 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in AtriCure by 63.8% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 16,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 6,310 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in AtriCure by 18.8% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,470 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in AtriCure by 6.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,665 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the period. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATRC stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.67. 278,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,742. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.23 and its 200 day moving average is $64.33. AtriCure has a twelve month low of $38.64 and a twelve month high of $89.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.99 and a beta of 1.19.

AtriCure Company Profile (Get Rating)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AtriCure (ATRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.