Zacks: Analysts Expect Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) to Post $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Computer Task Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. Computer Task Group posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Computer Task Group will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Computer Task Group.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 11.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on CTG. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Computer Task Group in a research note on Saturday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of Computer Task Group stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $8.36. 29,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,365. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.24 million, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.72. Computer Task Group has a 52 week low of $6.77 and a 52 week high of $10.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTG. Minerva Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 1,228,729 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,251,000 after buying an additional 11,325 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,152,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,257,000 after acquiring an additional 8,327 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Computer Task Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 964,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,427,000 after buying an additional 9,413 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Computer Task Group by 27.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,269,000 after buying an additional 181,316 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its position in Computer Task Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 539,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,308,000 after buying an additional 15,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services.

