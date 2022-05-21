Zacks: Analysts Expect Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) to Post $0.64 EPS

Analysts expect Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.64 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is $0.62. Conagra Brands reported earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full-year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Conagra Brands.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on CAG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Consumer Edge cut shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 25,400 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $938,530.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 96,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,522.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Darren Serrao sold 11,700 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $403,533.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,862,121.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,580 shares of company stock worth $3,952,793 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAG traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.72. 6,188,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,816,233. The company has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Conagra Brands has a 52-week low of $30.06 and a 52-week high of $39.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 58.14%.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

