Zacks: Analysts Expect Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) to Post $0.64 EPS

Posted by on May 21st, 2022

Analysts expect Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAGGet Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.64 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is $0.62. Conagra Brands reported earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full-year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Conagra Brands.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAGGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on CAG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Consumer Edge cut shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 25,400 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $938,530.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 96,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,522.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Darren Serrao sold 11,700 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $403,533.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,862,121.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,580 shares of company stock worth $3,952,793 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAG traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.72. 6,188,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,816,233. The company has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Conagra Brands has a 52-week low of $30.06 and a 52-week high of $39.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 58.14%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conagra Brands (CAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG)

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.