Zacks: Analysts Expect CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $274.75 Million

Brokerages predict that CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) will announce $274.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for CONMED’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $270.53 million and the highest estimate coming in at $278.10 million. CONMED posted sales of $255.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CONMED will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CONMED.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $242.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.77 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on CONMED from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on CONMED in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.50.

Shares of CONMED stock traded up $0.74 on Monday, reaching $112.45. 209,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,235. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.53. CONMED has a 52 week low of $107.08 and a 52 week high of $159.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. CONMED’s payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

In related news, EVP John Jed Kennedy sold 7,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total value of $1,112,975.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel S. Jonas sold 8,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total value of $1,322,470.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,578 shares of company stock valued at $3,651,999 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of CONMED by 113.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 6,987.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of CONMED in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

