Zacks: Analysts Expect Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) to Post $0.12 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) will announce $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.13. Healthcare Services Group posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Healthcare Services Group.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $426.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.78 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HCSG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 403.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Healthcare Services Group stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.79. The stock had a trading volume of 591,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,079. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.16 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.51. Healthcare Services Group has a 52 week low of $14.75 and a 52 week high of $32.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 193.19%.

About Healthcare Services Group (Get Rating)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthcare Services Group (HCSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.