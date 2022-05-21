Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Will Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) will report $0.52 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for American Campus Communities’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. American Campus Communities posted earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Campus Communities will report full year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover American Campus Communities.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $273.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.17 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised American Campus Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on American Campus Communities from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Argus lowered American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.47 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.42.

In other news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $2,274,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,842,885.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total transaction of $1,292,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,565 shares in the company, valued at $22,401,961.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACC. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in American Campus Communities by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in American Campus Communities by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 52,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,916,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in American Campus Communities by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in American Campus Communities by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.56. 4,130,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,551,584. American Campus Communities has a twelve month low of $45.75 and a twelve month high of $65.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.30 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.07 and its 200-day moving average is $55.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

