Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Will Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Posted by on May 21st, 2022

Equities analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACCGet Rating) will report $0.52 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for American Campus Communities’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. American Campus Communities posted earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Campus Communities will report full year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover American Campus Communities.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACCGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $273.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.17 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised American Campus Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on American Campus Communities from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Argus lowered American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.47 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.42.

In other news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $2,274,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,842,885.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total transaction of $1,292,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,565 shares in the company, valued at $22,401,961.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACC. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in American Campus Communities by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in American Campus Communities by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 52,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,916,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in American Campus Communities by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in American Campus Communities by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.56. 4,130,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,551,584. American Campus Communities has a twelve month low of $45.75 and a twelve month high of $65.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.30 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.07 and its 200-day moving average is $55.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

American Campus Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Campus Communities (ACC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC)

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.