Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) to Announce $9.31 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) will report earnings of $9.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Everest Re Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.13 to $11.64. Everest Re Group reported earnings of $14.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Everest Re Group will report full year earnings of $34.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $31.80 to $37.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $40.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $35.65 to $44.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Everest Re Group.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $10.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.32 by $1.99. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.49 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on RE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.50.

Shares of NYSE:RE traded down $5.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $270.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,113. Everest Re Group has a 12 month low of $234.87 and a 12 month high of $308.20. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $288.32 and a 200-day moving average of $282.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This is a boost from Everest Re Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is 18.47%.

In other Everest Re Group news, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Everest Re Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 636,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $159,741,000 after buying an additional 29,396 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the third quarter worth about $1,268,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

