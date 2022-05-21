Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) to Post -$0.24 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) will report ($0.24) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Evolus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the lowest is ($0.30). Evolus reported earnings per share of ($0.27) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Evolus will report full year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.80). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Evolus.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $33.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 million. Evolus had a negative net margin of 58.28% and a negative return on equity of 80.20%. The business’s revenue was up 177.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EOLS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays raised Evolus from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of EOLS traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.17. The company had a trading volume of 478,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.51. Evolus has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $14.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $682.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 2.07.

In other news, Director David N. Gill sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total transaction of $68,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,716.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lauren P. Silvernail sold 52,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total transaction of $646,026.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,758,311.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,220 shares of company stock valued at $2,041,897 over the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Evolus by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,172,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,554,000 after purchasing an additional 45,024 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Evolus by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 166,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 14,059 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Evolus by 212.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 81,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 55,500 shares in the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Evolus in the 4th quarter worth about $863,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.94% of the company’s stock.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

