Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) to Post $0.32 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marten Transport’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. Marten Transport reported earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Marten Transport will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.32. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Marten Transport.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Marten Transport had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $287.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Marten Transport from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

In related news, CFO James J. Hinnendael sold 6,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $116,713.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total transaction of $59,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,324 shares of company stock valued at $526,179. 22.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRTN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Marten Transport by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,519,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,509,000 after acquiring an additional 389,287 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Marten Transport by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,114,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,331,000 after acquiring an additional 91,579 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Marten Transport by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,991,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,413,000 after acquiring an additional 40,954 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marten Transport by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,982,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,737,000 after acquiring an additional 90,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Marten Transport by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,643,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,957,000 after acquiring an additional 22,930 shares during the last quarter. 68.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTN opened at $16.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.83. Marten Transport has a 12 month low of $14.72 and a 12 month high of $19.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is 20.87%.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

