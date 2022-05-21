Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $211.57 Million

Equities research analysts expect NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) to report $211.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for NETGEAR’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $212.88 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $210.26 million. NETGEAR reported sales of $308.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NETGEAR will report full year sales of $905.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $895.25 million to $915.64 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $941.98 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NETGEAR.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($1.95) earnings per share for the quarter. NETGEAR had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $210.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share.

NTGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on NETGEAR from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BWS Financial dropped their target price on NETGEAR from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on NETGEAR from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded NETGEAR from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

In related news, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 2,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $47,404.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,200.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 2,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $60,554.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,867.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in NETGEAR by 187.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in NETGEAR during the first quarter worth $36,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in NETGEAR in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NETGEAR in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in NETGEAR by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NETGEAR stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.73. 225,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,359. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.98. NETGEAR has a fifty-two week low of $18.28 and a fifty-two week high of $41.96. The firm has a market cap of $538.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 0.78.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. It offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi systems, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi hotspots, Wi-Fi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, Wi-Fi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value-added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

