Zacks: Brokerages Expect Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.60 Billion

Brokerages expect that Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.60 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Avangrid’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.53 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.68 billion. Avangrid posted sales of $1.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avangrid will report full-year sales of $7.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.19 billion to $7.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.40 billion to $7.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Avangrid.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 11.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on AGR shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Avangrid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avangrid in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Avangrid from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGR. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Avangrid by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avangrid stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.62. 917,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,346. The company has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.35. Avangrid has a 52-week low of $42.20 and a 52-week high of $55.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.24%.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

