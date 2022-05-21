Zacks: Brokerages Expect Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.79 Billion

Analysts expect Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) to post sales of $2.79 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.66 billion and the highest is $2.95 billion. Caesars Entertainment posted sales of $2.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full year sales of $10.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.58 billion to $11.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.43 billion to $12.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Caesars Entertainment.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by ($1.53). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a negative return on equity of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CZR. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.87.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.11. The stock had a trading volume of 4,789,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,076,548. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 2.80. Caesars Entertainment has a 12 month low of $46.08 and a 12 month high of $119.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.00 and its 200 day moving average is $80.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82.

In other news, CEO Thomas Reeg purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.38 per share, for a total transaction of $713,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Courtney Mather purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.12 per share, for a total transaction of $961,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,160 shares in the company, valued at $1,813,219.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 39,000 shares of company stock worth $2,571,290. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,843,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,802,000 after acquiring an additional 290,006 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 20.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,877,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,057,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548,997 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,321,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,253,000 after acquiring an additional 51,185 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 17.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,756,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902,200 shares during the period. Finally, Point Break Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 10.3% during the first quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,617,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,396,000 after acquiring an additional 987,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

