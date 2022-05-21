Zacks: Brokerages Expect Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO) Will Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Expro Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is $0.07. Expro Group reported earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 104.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Expro Group will report full-year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.97. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Expro Group.

Get Expro Group alerts:

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. Expro Group had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $295.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.70 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on XPRO shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Expro Group from $22.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Expro Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

In other Expro Group news, Director D. Keith Mosing sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $560,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Expro Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Expro Group in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Expro Group in the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Expro Group in the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Expro Group in the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XPRO traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $13.03. 305,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,054. Expro Group has a 52 week low of $11.35 and a 52 week high of $24.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.69.

Expro Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Expro Group (XPRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Expro Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expro Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.