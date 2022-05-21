Zacks: Brokerages Expect Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $229.07 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) to announce $229.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $225.40 million to $232.30 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) reported sales of $172.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) will report full-year sales of $873.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $862.90 million to $889.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $964.20 million to $1.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR).

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $161.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.41 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 40.02% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOMB. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 173.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 406.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.62. 1,399,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 793,180. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.56. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $27.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.87%.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

