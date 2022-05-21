Zacks: Brokerages Expect PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $329.95 Million

Equities research analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) will announce sales of $329.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for PotlatchDeltic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $316.90 million to $343.00 million. PotlatchDeltic reported sales of $447.51 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will report full-year sales of $1.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PotlatchDeltic.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.36. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 32.74%. The firm had revenue of $411.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

PCH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of PCH traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.20. 319,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,570. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.11. PotlatchDeltic has a twelve month low of $48.82 and a twelve month high of $61.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 335,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,214,000 after acquiring an additional 10,278 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.0% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 54.1% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 20,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 7,082 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter valued at $7,478,000. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

