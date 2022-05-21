Zacks: Brokerages Expect SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for SFL’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.32. SFL posted earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SFL will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $1.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SFL.

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $152.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.71 million. SFL had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 32.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SFL. DNB Markets lowered shares of SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SFL from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on SFL in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SFL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on SFL from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SFL has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SFL by 133.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 938,784 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,867,000 after purchasing an additional 536,360 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in SFL in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in SFL by 113.6% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 56,602 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 30,099 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in SFL by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,709 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 7,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in SFL in the third quarter worth $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

SFL opened at $11.09 on Wednesday. SFL has a 1 year low of $6.67 and a 1 year high of $11.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.74%.

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, it operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil, chemical, oil product, container, and car transportation, as well as dry bulk shipments and drilling rigs.

