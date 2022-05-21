Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.83 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) to post $17.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sorrento Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.12 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.54 million. Sorrento Therapeutics reported sales of $14.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics will report full year sales of $106.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $75.78 million to $136.55 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sorrento Therapeutics.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SRNE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

SRNE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.59. 5,161,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,216,579. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.62. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $11.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 3.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 65,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 29,662 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 221.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 135,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 93,676 shares during the period. 27.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutic by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugate, as well as bispecific antibody approach; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that deliver biologic directly into the lymphatic system.

