Zacks Investment Research Lowers AerCap (NYSE:AER) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AERCAP HOLDINGS is an integrated global aviation company with a leading market position in aircraft and engine leasing, trading and parts sales.They also provides aircraft management services and performs aircraft and engine maintenance, repair and overhaul services and aircraft disassemblies through its certified repair stations. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AER. Cowen decreased their target price on AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Stephens decreased their target price on AerCap to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded AerCap from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on AerCap from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.13.

Shares of AerCap stock opened at $46.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.74. AerCap has a 52 week low of $40.98 and a 52 week high of $71.38. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.73, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 12.47% and a negative net margin of 20.75%. The business’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AerCap will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 1.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,814,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,792,000 after buying an additional 160,980 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $558,957,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 90.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,992,000 after buying an additional 2,743,035 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 9.4% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,133,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,789,000 after buying an additional 440,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 1.8% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,421,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,316,000 after buying an additional 78,919 shares during the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

