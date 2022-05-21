Zacks Investment Research Lowers Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kelly Services, Inc. is a global leader of providing workforce solutions. Kelly Services, Inc. and its subsidiaries, offer a comprehensive array of outsourcing and consulting services as well as world-class staffing on a temporary, temporary-to-hire, and direct-hire basis. The company provides temporary office clerical, marketing, professional, technical, light industrial, home care services, management services and other business services to a diversified group of customers through offices located in major cities of the United States, Australia, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Russia, Spain, Switzerland and United Kingdom. Kelly Temporary Services provides office clerical, marketing, professional, technical, semi-skilled light industrial and management services. “

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KELYA. Barrington Research raised their price target on Kelly Services from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kelly Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kelly Services from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

NASDAQ KELYA opened at $18.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.20 million, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.14. Kelly Services has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $26.35.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 1.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kelly Services will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This is a boost from Kelly Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is 9.80%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 7,982 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 155.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 228,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 138,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,382,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,994,000 after acquiring an additional 145,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Kelly Services by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,246,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,036,000 after purchasing an additional 40,289 shares in the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kelly Services (Get Rating)

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and direct-hire services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kelly Services (KELYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.