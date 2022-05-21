Zacks Investment Research Lowers Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Navitas Semiconductor is involved in GaN power IC’s industry. Navitas Semiconductor, formerly known as Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II, is based in EL SEGUNDO, Calif. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NVTS. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CJS Securities began coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.57.

Shares of NASDAQ NVTS opened at $7.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.53. Navitas Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $5.34 and a 52 week high of $22.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 21.70 and a quick ratio of 26.04.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. Navitas Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Navitas Semiconductor will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 1,768.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,341,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,627,000 after buying an additional 4,108,827 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,034,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,919,000 after purchasing an additional 653,223 shares in the last quarter. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $25,515,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $23,813,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $18,307,000. 23.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

