Zacks Investment Research Lowers Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spire Global Inc. is a provider of space-based data, analytics and space services. Spire Global Inc., formerly known as NavSight Holdings Inc., is based in VIENNA, Va. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Spire Global in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Spire Global from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $5.05 to $1.75 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Spire Global in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Spire Global in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Spire Global from $6.50 to $4.30 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.86.

SPIR stock opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. Spire Global has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $19.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.79 and a 200-day moving average of $2.86.

Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spire Global during the third quarter worth about $7,518,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Spire Global during the fourth quarter worth about $348,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Spire Global during the third quarter worth about $19,722,000. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spire Global during the third quarter worth about $6,265,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spire Global during the third quarter worth about $367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Spire Global, Inc provides space-based data, analytics, and space services worldwide. It offers its customers with access to datasets and insights about earth from the ultimate vantage point. The company provides current and historical data, insights, and predictive analytics for accurate ship monitoring, real-time vessel updates, port operations, and ship safety and route optimization; global satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; and space-based data, artificial intelligence-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics, as well as space-as-a-service solutions.

