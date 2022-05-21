Zacks Investment Research Upgrades AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $7.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “AvidXchange Holdings Inc. is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C. “

AVDX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on AvidXchange from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut AvidXchange from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on AvidXchange from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on AvidXchange from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on AvidXchange in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set an equal weight rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AvidXchange has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of 16.90.

Shares of AvidXchange stock opened at 8.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 8.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of 12.56. AvidXchange has a 12-month low of 5.95 and a 12-month high of 27.43.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported -0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.11 by -0.15. The firm had revenue of 69.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 66.06 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that AvidXchange will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Praeger purchased 69,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 7.11 per share, with a total value of 494,145.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of AvidXchange by 33.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AvidXchange by 80.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 8,624 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AvidXchange in the first quarter valued at about $150,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of AvidXchange by 102.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 9,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvidXchange in the first quarter valued at about $139,000. 64.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

