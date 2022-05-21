Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Gold Resource Corporation is a mining company focused on production and pursuing development of select, high-grade gold and silver projects that feature low operation costs and produce high returns on capital. The Company has 100% interest in four potential high-grade gold and silver properties in Mexico’s southern state of Oaxaca. The Company has an interest in four properties, the El Aguila property, the Las Margaritas property, the El Rey property and the Solaga property. All of these properties are in the exploration stage and have no probable reserves. The company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $5.75 price objective (up previously from $5.50) on shares of Gold Resource in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

NYSEAMERICAN GORO opened at $1.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $170.49 million, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.62. Gold Resource has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $2.99.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gold Resource had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $38.06 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Gold Resource will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Gold Resource’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Gold Resource by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,799,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,751,000 after acquiring an additional 692,245 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gold Resource by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,054,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,083,000 after buying an additional 746,896 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Resource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,700,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 5.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,615,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 83,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 1,625.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,542,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,749 shares during the last quarter. 32.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

