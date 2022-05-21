Zacks Investment Research Upgrades PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PLx Pharma Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on developing clinically validated and patent-protected PLxGuard(TM) delivery system to provide safe and effective aspirin products. PLx Pharma Inc., formerly known as Dipexium Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of PLx Pharma from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.25.

PLx Pharma stock opened at $2.87 on Tuesday. PLx Pharma has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $21.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.27.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PLx Pharma will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Rita M. O’connor purchased 13,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.66 per share, with a total value of $50,142.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in PLx Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in PLx Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PLx Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in PLx Pharma by 919.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of PLx Pharma by 592.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,486 shares in the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLx Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

PLx Pharma Inc operates as a commercial-stage drug delivery platform technology company in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg for the patients with vascular events, such as heart attacks and clot-related strokes, as well as for use in conditions associated with pain and inflammation, including other aspirin and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug products; and Vazalore 81 mg liquid-filled aspirin capsules.

