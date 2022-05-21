Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Switch (NYSE:SWCH) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Switch, Inc. is a technology infrastructure company. It designs, constructs and operates hyperscale data centers. The Company is developer and operator of the SUPERNAP, data center facilities, and provides colocation, telecommunications, cloud services and content ecosystems. Switch, Inc. is based in LAS VEGAS, United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SWCH. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Switch from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. William Blair downgraded Switch from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup downgraded Switch from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays downgraded Switch from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Switch to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.91.

SWCH opened at $33.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.85. Switch has a twelve month low of $18.39 and a twelve month high of $33.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 831.46 and a beta of 0.71.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Switch had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $164.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Switch will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is 525.13%.

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $1,338,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,118,397 shares in the company, valued at $104,341,563.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Switch by 4.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 324,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,995,000 after purchasing an additional 14,658 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Switch in the first quarter worth $241,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Switch by 1.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,800,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,046,000 after acquiring an additional 96,704 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Switch during the first quarter valued at $1,169,000. Finally, Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Switch during the first quarter valued at $4,623,000. 51.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

