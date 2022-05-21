Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) by 92.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 596,961 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,769,904 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.49% of Zendesk worth $63,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zendesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Zendesk by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Zendesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Zendesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Zendesk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZEN opened at $98.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.74 and its 200-day moving average is $108.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.48 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.90 and a 12-month high of $153.43.

Zendesk ( NYSE:ZEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $388.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.62 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 36.18% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ZEN. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Zendesk from $117.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Zendesk from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zendesk has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.30.

In related news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.85, for a total transaction of $866,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,823 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,278.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.34, for a total transaction of $367,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,092,769.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,193 shares of company stock worth $4,285,486. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

